July 12 2019

As known, Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to produce his second venture! The talented actor-director-producer is currently busy wowing everyone with his various talents. While his acting chops are not new to his fans, Prithviraj recently made his directorial debut with the super-hit Lucifer. Now, he is set to produce his second venture, Driving License. The film is being directed by Jean Paul Lal and scripted by Sachy. It has been said that Prithviraj will be reportedly seen playing as an actor, who is obsessed with cars. Now, according to the latest updates, the film has finally gone on floors! This sure is great news for all fans who wanted to see him get back to acting.

Taking to Twitter, the makers announced that the official pooja of the film happened on Thursday and the shoot will commence next week. The team of Driving License also announced that actor Suraj Venjaramoodu will be essaying a part in this film. Reports state that he will be seen in a vehicle inspector’s role. The film is being produced jointly by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Prithviraj has joined the sets after completing the shoot of Big Brother. He was last seen in Pathinettam Padi. He had played an extended cameo in the multi-starrer. The actor has also finished shooting a few portions of Blessy’s Aadujeevitham.

