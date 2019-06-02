In Com Staff June 02 2019, 2.44 pm June 02 2019, 2.44 pm

Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi may have gone on to become one of the actor’s career-best grossers, but one thing that was pointed out as the major flaw for the film was the music by Devi Sri Prasad. Right from the first single that was launched, fans were complaining about DSP’s leisurely approach towards such a big film, with the fact that he never turned up with a chartbuster in the entire album hurting them even more. And now, DSP is confirmed to be the composer for Mahesh Babu’s next film in Sarileru Neekevaru as well, following his great rapport with the film’s director Anil Ravipudi. Anil and DSP had worked together for the year’s first blockbuster in F2: Fun and Frustration, which is the reason why they have decided to join hands once again.

During an interaction with the media, DSP promised that he would be delivering a superb album for Sarileru Neekevaru, something that the fans would enjoy. “I’m very thankful to the fans and the audiences who appreciated me for Maharshi’s songs and the background score. Fans have always been asking me for powerful ‘mass’ songs when it comes to Mahesh Babu's films, but the type of films that he has done recently has restricted me. However, I will bring my best to the table with Sarileru Neekevaru. There is surely an energetic party song and a fantastic romantic number in the film. This is my ‘promise’ to the fans,” said the composer.