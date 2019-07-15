In Com Staff July 15 2019, 10.56 pm July 15 2019, 10.56 pm

Director Desing Periasamy made headlines when he roped in Dulquer Salmaan for his maiden film. Incidentally, that happened to be Dulquer’s 25th film as well. The title is Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithaal, a first line from the song in Mani Ratnam’s film Thiruda Thiruda. This film is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and it went on floors in December 2017. Till now, the shooting happened in phases and it appears that new development has now happened in the film's production. Viacom 18, a prestigious film production and distribution company in Bollywood, that was involved in Padmaavat, Andhadhun and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has now come on board as a co-producer.

Earlier Viacom 18 who were focusing on Hindi films, made their inroads into the South with the Telugu film Devadasa and Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel in Malayalam. Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithaal would be Viacom 18’s first venture in Tamil. About this venture of theirs, Viacom 18's Chief Operations Officer Ajith Andhare was quoted saying, “I firmly believe in telling engaging stories to the audiences across all languages. I have always been a fan of Tamil films and I am excited to be collaborating with Anto Joseph for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithaal. I am also looking forward to more such associations in the future.”

Naturally, director Desing Periyasamy is an excited man. He states, “It’s a dream come true for me, as my debut movie is being released by one of India’s leading content studios. I am thankful to Anto Joseph for producing this movie and Viacom 18 for elevating it further by getting associated with it. I assure audiences that Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithaal will be a fun-filled movie, that is sure to entertain everybody.” In addition to Dulquer Salmaan, the film features Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Agathian, and others. Masala Coffee is taking care of the music department and K M Bhaskaran is handling the cinematography. Watch this space for more updates...