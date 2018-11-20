Dulquer gets back home for his next Malayalam film!

The last few months have been a whirlwind ride for Dulquer Salmaan. After making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan which had Irrfan Khan alongside him, the star scion went on to shoot for his next two Tamil films – Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Vaan. After finishing off the shoot of the former and some important portions of the latter, Dulquer is now back to his hometown to resume the shoot of his Malayalam film - Oru Yemandan Prema Katha.

The actor shared a picture from the sets of the film on his Instagram page, saying that he is utterly thrilled to restart the shoot for the film. He also shared a nice episode about one of the crew members who is interestingly named Sputnik.

Dulquer has also been taking up serious cricket lessons for his upcoming Bollywood film The Zoya Factor, in which he plays the captain of the Indian team. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and has Sonam Kapoor playing the lead heroine. He will soon be getting back to the sets of the film, to complete his portions. The Zoya Factor is slated to hit the screens on the 5th of April, 2019.