Dulquer Salmaan debut production venture goes on floors, Sunny Wayne plays the lead

Dulquer Salmaan made a big announcement sometime back that he is venturing into production and the actor even did a casting call! And, the film was officially launched with Dulquer in attendance along with his beautiful wife Amaal Sufiya. Others present included Sunny Wayne, Sekhar Menon and Shani Shaki. Now, rumours are rife that the Solo star would be playing the lead role in this film but our sources have confirmed that he, in fact, is just going to produce it. Sources also informed us that the lead in the film will be played by Sunny Wayne!

Talking to us, our source informed, “Dulquer Salmaan will be producing this film and Sunny Wayne has been chosen to play the lead.” Many reports are stating that the film has been titled Ashokante Adhyarathri although, in his post, where he announced that the film has gone on floors, DQ mentioned that he wants to keep the name of the film and the cast under wraps for now. He also said that he will announce them when the time is right! This surely is an exciting time for Dulquer as the actor has already proved his mettle in acting and now he is taking the big step venturing into something new.

Dulquer was last seen in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha, which was directed by BC Noufal. The actor is also currently busy with his Bollywood film The Zoya Factor where he has been paired up with Sonam Kapoor. The film is based on the novel with the same title penned by Anuja Chauhan.