Dulquer Salmaan: Getting a Mani Ratnam film is like getting into Harvard

With Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan established himself in Bollywood as the charming, affable boy-next-door. Down South, he is the fiery hot heartthrob as well as an actor with immense versatility. Add to that the fact that he had the precious opportunity to work with the legendary Mani Ratnam! The O Kadhal Kanmani actor opened up on the surreal experience on Take 2 With Anupama and Rajeev.

“With Mani sir, you kind of have to have things to talk about or get really silent. He doesn’t talk at all, so there was a moment in between the shots and I was sitting next to him and I am like ‘Say something, anything, come up with something clever’, and there is deafening silence. I was sure he was running through the scenes in his head. Getting Mani sir’s film for an actor is like getting into Harvard or something… Getting cast or getting a call is like some kind of accomplishment. Somewhere your work is being noticed or you have been doing something,” he said.

Dulquer's familiarity with Mani Ratnam, however, began in his childhood when he would accompany his father Mammootty to the sets of Thalapathi and would spend the day there. During Iruvar, their association became closer. After all these days, Dulquer made his way back to the sets of the same director.

Here's wishing you many more great films...