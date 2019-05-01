Dulquer Salmaan says his parents' love story is the greatest!

In Com Staff May 01 2019, 7.13 pm May 01 2019, 7.13 pm

One of the most promising young heroes of recent times, Dulquer Salmaan made his cinematic debut through a gangster role in the 2012 movie Second Show. The son of Megastar Mammootty, he had his task cut out even before he could carve a niche for himself in tinsel town. However, over the years, Dulquer has proved that he is a more than a capable actor and is sure to reach as great heights as his father! In a recent media interaction for promoting his movie Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha, Dulquer had many words of love for his family!

Talking about his parents, Dulquer said, "My parents' love story is the greatest and they are a very special couple. Even when my father is busy shooting for a movie, he always thinks of my mother. Whenever he completes shoot, he immediately calls my mother over the phone and the love they have for each other is really beautiful!" Mammootty and his wife Sulfath got married in a traditional wedding ceremony, in the year 1979. They have two children - Dulquer and his elder sister Kutty Surumi.

After over a year, Dulquer had a release in Malayalam - Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha and the movie is doing decently at the theatres. He is looking forward to the romantic movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal with Desingh Periyasamy and Vaan, in Tamil. Dulquer also has the romantic comedy - The Zoya Factor, with director Abhishek Sharma, in Hindi. After the success of Karwaan in Hindi, Dulquer Salmaan has become a much sought-after actor in Bollywood too!