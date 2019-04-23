Dulquer Salmaan turns producer with a Malayalam film, announces casting call!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 12.20 am April 24 2019, 12.20 am

We have all been wooed by Dulquer Salmaan’s acting chops and good looks. Well, it looks like the actor is all set to explore a whole new dimension now. After creating a sea of fans with his films like OK Kanmani, Mahanati, Solo and more, DQ has now announced that he is going to go into production! Announcing it on his Facebook account, Dulquer informed his fans that he is starting his own production house. Although the name of the production house has not been revealed yet, the Karwaan actor did post a casting call!

We have seen many actors take the path of producing while they are also acting in films. With Dulquer’s new foray, we are sure the actor will become even more popular! The actor has become a huge name not only among the Malayalam audience, but he has also gained many fans in Bollywood. Although fans are missing seeing him on the big screen, we all know that he has been busy preparing for his upcoming projects. One of them is a Bollywood film titled The Zoya Factor wherein he will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. Sonam Kapoor will be seen alongside him in this film.

The chocolate boy will also be seen in Oru Yamandan Premakadha wherein he will be seen in a massive role. The first look and the song that have been released show a quite fascinating side of DQ. The film has Samyuktha Menon as the female lead and also stars Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran and others. It is all set to release on April 26.