Dulquer Salmaan's Oru Yamandan Premakadha release date set for April 25!

April 05 2019

Son of Mollywood legend Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan has already carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry. Also, following in his father's footsteps, he has established himself as an actor of repute across the country and has worked in other language movies as well. Dulquer's last Malayalam movie was the 2017 movie Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Even this movie was a Malayalam - Tamil bilingual and was well received in both the languages. All through 2018, his movies in only other languages released. He made his Telugu debut with Mahanati and it turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, he is working on the Malayalam movie Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which is nearing its' release date.

Directed by BC Noufal and produced by Anto Joseph Film Company, Oru Yamandan Premakadha is a movie with a rural subject starring Dulquer, Soubin Shahir, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Samyuktha Menon, Nikhila Vimal, Salim Kumar and a number of others in the cast! Our source close to this movie's team states, "We are nearing the completion of the post production activities and the makers have decided to release the movie on April 25!" This was also corroborated by Dulquer's comments when he came online for a Facebook Live session with his co-star Vishnu. The session turned out to be a fun-filled one and the duo were seen pulling each other's legs!

Nadirsha is composing the music for this movie, which has cinematography by P Sukumar and is written by Bibin George & Vishnu Unnikrishnan! It has been well over a year since Dulquer's fans saw him on the big screens in a Malayalam movie and are eagerly looking forward to this movie. Apart from this, Dulquer also has Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal with director Desingh Periyasamy and the Bollywood movie - The Zoya Factor, with director Abhishek Sharma! It looks like Dulquer is being sought after in industries across the country too... Way to go DQ!