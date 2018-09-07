Dulquer Salmaan’s wish on papa Mammootty’s birthday is so cool!

The southern superstar, Mammootty, celebrates his birthday on Friday and fans are wishing the star in abundance. And why not? As he is one of the most popular star from the Malayalam fraternity. But among the many birthday wishes, one wish literally stood out. In a long and heartfelt post on his social media pages, Dulquer Salmaan wished his father Mammootty and it’s so cool.

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the coolest dude ever !!!" Dulquer Salmaan began the post with which is a heartfelt one. Have a look at the full post here:

Well, Dulquer Salmaan has many times confessed that his dad Mammootty is the one he looks upon as his hero. Not just an actor, Dulquer also feels that his father is the most ethical person he has ever witnessed. "Everything he does, he does it with a certain level of integrity. So that s always a big inspiration," Dulquer’s good word for his father said.

Well, we hope that every son looks upon their father just like Dulquer.

Earlier this year, talking to the media in UAE, Mammootty was asked if he is open to the idea of working with his star son Dulquer Salmaan. To which he replied, “It may happen. It may take some time. We have no plans at present.”