Dulquer's Oru Yamandan Premakadha director BC Noufal gushes about his good fortune!

April 25 2019

Dulquer Salmaan is returning to Mollywood after a gap of over a year. His last movie in Malayalam was the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Solo, which hit the screens in 2017. However, Dulquer had a stellar 2018 with debuts in both Telugu and Hindi and a blockbuster hit in Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam! He has now become a highly sought after actor in all the languages and is currently working in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Vaan in Tamil and The Zoya Factor in Hindi. Meanwhile, his Oru Yamandan Premakadha is all set for release tomorrow (25th April) and the movie's director BC Noufal has been talking about his good fortune, in recent media interactions.

In a recent interview to a daily, Noufal has stated, "Just about a year back, I was watching Dulquer's Solo in the theatres, as an ordinary fan. I am extremely fortunate to have now directed him as my movie's hero. I narrated Oru Yamandan Premakadha's story to Dulquer while he was shooting for The Zoya Factor and he agreed to work in this project as he liked this story!" Reports state that Dulquer will be playing the role of Lallu, a loveable village lad who is the darling of all the people. This movie is said to be a rural comedy, which also stars Soubin Shahir, Samyuktha Menon and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Salim Kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Kanaran, Ranji Panicker, Suraj Venjaramoodu and a number of other leading stars.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha has music by Nadirsha, cinematography by P Sukumar and editing by Johnkutty. With all this happening on the acting front, Dulquer also recently announced that he is turning a producer! In a recent statement, Dulquer has revealed that he is producing an as-yet-untitled movie, under his own banner - the name of which he is yet to announce. He posted this on his social media page and also announced the movie's casting call, inviting applications from aspiring actors. However, the details of this movie's cast and crew are yet to be announced. Stay tuned for further updates...