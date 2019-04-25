  3. Regional
Dulquer's Oru Yamandan Premakadha director BC Noufal gushes about his good fortune!

The director of Oru Yamandan Premakadha, BC Noufal, recently stated that he is extremely fortunate to have directed Dulquer Salmaan as his movie's hero.

