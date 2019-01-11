Early Talk: Viswasam opens a big lead over Petta in TN

The opening numbers of the two big Pongal releases, Viswasam and Petta are slowly coming out. While Petta (1.12 cr) leads Viswasam (88 lakhs) by 24 lakhs in Chennai city, the latter seems to be having a huge lead of about 3 to 4 crin TN overall. Petta has the better screens and show count in Chennai city and hence has the higher gross figure; both the films ran to houseful shows all through the day in Chennai theaters. But it’s clear that both the films have underperformed due to the clash and also the restriction on special morning shows in Chennai on the opening day. All Chennai city theaters will be playing just the 4 regular shows today as well.

Early estimates point to Viswasam’s TN opening day gross being close to 15 cr while Petta is in the 11 to 12 cr range. Viswasam has the clear edge as we can see, and the film is also more mass friendly and likely to consistently draw in the mainstream family audience through the upcoming Pongal holidays.

But both the films are already being talked about as possible Hits for the industry. It looks like a great start to the year for the Tamil industry. The footfalls and collections will consistently pour in till at least January 20th.