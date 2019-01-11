image
Friday, January 11th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Early Talk: Viswasam opens a big lead over Petta in TN

Regional

Early Talk: Viswasam opens a big lead over Petta in TN

LmkLmk   January 11 2019, 5.39 pm
back
Box OfficePettaSuperstar RajinikanthTamil NaduThala AjithViswasam
nextAishwarya Rai confirms her spot in Mani Ratnam’s next spectacle
ALSO READ

Petta takes a huge lead over Viswasam at the USA box office

Aamir Khan believes that Balasaheb Thackeray was the biggest star of Maharashtra

Exclusive: KGF joins Baahubali 2 in elite century territory