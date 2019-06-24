In Com Staff June 24 2019, 3.15 pm June 24 2019, 3.15 pm

In recent times, there has been a trend of Tollywood actors getting injured on the sets of their film, and now, a Mollywood actor - Tovino Thomas - went through the mishap. Following the success of his latest venture Virus, Tovino is already awaiting the release of his upcoming venture Luca. He has been shooting for his upcoming movie Edakkad Battalion 06, the shoot for which has been happening at Kozhikode. The team was shooting for some action sequences when a mishap happened on the sets and Tovino luckily escaped.

Talking about this, a source close to the movie's unit says, "A fire mishap happened during the shoot for Edakkad Battalion 06. The alert unit members immediately pulled Tovino away from the location and saved him from sustaining serious damage from the fire!" However, it has been reported that he still sustained some minor burns and bruises. Moreover, he refused to accept a body double and performed a dangerous firefight sequence by himself and that is when the accident happened. The actor has also released a video thanking his fans and all the people on the sets who helped him during this incident.

https://youtu.be/LpRbbMAC9jg