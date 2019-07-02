In Com Staff July 02 2019, 5.34 pm July 02 2019, 5.34 pm

Director Shankar, after his 2.0 with Rajinikanth, was to start Indian 2, sequel of blockbuster hit of his 1996 film that starred Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Goundamani, Senthil and others. The film (sequel), bankrolled by Lyca, began with a small pooja few months ago before the announcement of the general elections. Indian 2 was announced to feature Kamal Haasan and there was a look test and also the first look poster was released. Later on, Kamal went on to campaign for elections for his Makkal Needhi Maiyam and it was said that the sequel would begin once the actor completes his election commitments. Now we have an interesting information coming from National Award winning Editor Sreekar Prasad that he would be editing Indian 2, which is a first for him to team up with director Shankar.

In an interview to a leading YouTube channel, Sreekar Prasad says, “I am very happy to be working for a Shankar sir film. He had asked me first and then we met each other a couple of times and then we began the process. Main shoot will begin soon. We just had a poojai. As usual, we had script discussion and other such associated things. It was indeed fruitful”. It has to be observed that director Shankar has made thirteen films, and he had worked with editors VT Vijayan and Lenin in his earlier films such as Gentleman, Kaaadhalan, Indian, Jeans, Mudhalvan and Nayak. Later, Shankar chose Anthony as editor for his films Sivaji, Enthiran, Nanban, I and 2.0. Indian 2 is the first project that Sreekar Prasad would be editing for the director.