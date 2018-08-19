Elan presented a car by producers in Kollywood's latest 'gift a car' moment!

In Tamil cinema, there is a positive trend: If a film by a young director emerges to be a hit, either the hero or the producer of the film gifts him a car as a token of appreciation. ​

Thala Ajith started off this trend in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his successful films like Vaali, Mugavari, and Dheena when he gifted cars to its directors, S.J.Suryah, V.Z.Dhorai and A.R.Murugadoss respectively. It must be noted that all the three made their debut with these films.

Recently, Suriya gifted cars to directors Pandiraj, Hari and Vignesh ShivN for Pasanga 2, Singam 3 and Thaana Serndha Koottam respectively.

The latest such occurrence is for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal when the film's producers - Yuvan Shankar Raja, S.N.Rajarajan, and Irfan Malik gifted director Elan a new Hyundai car. This news has gone viral and pictures of this gifting moment have been flooding social media platforms. Elan later tweeted that the producers promised him a car even before the release of the film and didn’t gift him just because the film has become successful now.

PPK has successfully completed a week in theaters and enters its 2nd weekend with a healthy show count. It has already been declared a hit by the TN trade.