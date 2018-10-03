Emotional Jr. NTR asks fans to drive safe after losing his father to accident

At the Aravindha Sametha pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, lead hero Jr. NTR was high on emotions and constantly broke down to tears as it was his first public appearance after the untimely demise of his father Nandamuri Harikrishna in a gruesome road accident on August 29th.

Despite his emotionally disturbed state, NTR thanked all the cast and crew members and appreciated them for their work in the film. He mentioned that composer Thaman had literally given his life through long work hours, to make sure that the music suited the film’s needs.

NTR said that director Trivikram had stood with him as a pillar of support, through the really tough times following the death of his father. NTR called Trivikram a friend and soul mate for life, and addressed him as ‘swamy’.

While signing off, NTR advised his fans to drive home safe and carefully, as their family members would be keenly waiting for them. He spoke teary eyed that he couldn't tell this to his father before his fatal final drive. He closed his address saying ‘Jai NTR’ and ‘Jai Harikrishna’.

Aravindha Sametha will release on October 11 amid huge expectations.