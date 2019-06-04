Lmk June 04 2019, 3.53 pm June 04 2019, 3.53 pm

Sivakarthikeyan openly admitting his recent failure with Mr Local and having a heartfelt talk with his fans at the audio, trailer launch event of his sophomore production Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is currently one of the hot points of discussion in Kollywood. While some have appreciated him for being so candid, others feel that he needn’t have addressed his film’s failure in so much detail. Here are the excerpts of what Siva spoke at the event yesterday.

“I get a lot of belief and energy from my fans. When we win we would feel as if we are one big army, when we lose we feel as if we are all alone. Whether we lose or stand alone doesn’t matter, we should keep standing; I’m standing! Thank you all for your support. The film (Mr Local) hasn’t done well but my upcoming films won’t be like it. They will all have stories which would impress you and connect with you. That’s how I’ve lined up all my future films. It’s all like a game; only the game will end, life won’t end. Let’s continue our journey together. I’ll also make sure that all my future films would be profitable to the producers. Even Mr Local was profitable to its producer but I don’t want to talk more about that film! I will keep running, I will always have that drive (‘veri’) and will keep working hard. I don’t want to miss this stage due to the presence of my fans who have been a main pillar of support, that’s why I’m addressing all this here. With all my films, I want to satisfy my fans and the public at large. After they see my film, if they smile and walk out of the theater or if they carry a good message back home, then I’ll be really happy”, said Siva, who was clearly emotionally charged.