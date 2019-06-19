Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Regional
Read More
back
AadujeevithamAntony PerumbavoorBarrozBlockbusterEmpuraanKammara SambhavamKhureshi AbraamLucifermalayalamManju WarrierMohanlalMurali GopyPrithvirajRathish AmbatStephen NedumballyTovino ThomasTrending In SouthVivek Oberoi
nextHappy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Here's a rundown to her successful journey and evolution as an actor!

within