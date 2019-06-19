Siddarthsrinivas June 19 2019, 11.58 am June 19 2019, 11.58 am

In a surprising announcement of sorts, the sequel to Mohanlal’s epic blockbuster Lucifer has been made official. The star, along with actor-director Prithviraj, writer Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor, came online through his Facebook page on Monday evening, putting out a special video to announce the same. The sequel has been interestingly titled Empuraan and will feature the return of Mohanlal as Khureshi Abraam, the much-loved character from Lucifer. The film is set to go on floors in the second half of 2020 and will be hitting the screens sometime in 2021.

A source from the unit tells us, “Prithviraj will be returning as a director for the sequel, which will be penned by Murali Gopy who had written Lucifer too. The second part will be bigger in its scale, and will also open up a little more on the character’s childhood, unveiling some exciting secrets that will leave the audience intrigued.” Prithviraj, who is currently busy with a couple of films including the much-awaited biggie in Aadujeevitham, will be wrapping up another new film with Rathish Ambat of Kammara Sambhavam fame before starting work on the sequel.

Lucifer’s blockbuster success of over 200 crores at the box office proved Mohanlal’s stronghold in the Malayalam industry, as it broke records across international circuits such as the UAE as well. Mohanlal’s powerful performance as Stephen Nedumbally in the film is something that will go up amongst the year’s bests, as he played the role to perfection. Lucifer was one of the few films that made both the critics and the fans happy, catering to all sections of the audience in the right way. Apart from Mohanlal, the film had a huge star cast that consisted of Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, and others.

Mohanlal is now working on his own directorial debut Barroz, a 3D adventure that is being made on a mammoth budget.