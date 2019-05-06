ENPT Music Composer Darbuka Siva updates on the progress of his debut directorial!

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 8.08 pm May 06 2019, 8.08 pm

Music composer Darbuka Siva became a sensation after the blockbuster success of the first three songs from Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The songs had a massive reach among the audience as the songs sounded very fresh and impressive. While the film is yet to see the light of the day, composer Darbuka is all set to start work on his debut directorial project. We have seen music directors turning actors and the list includes the likes of Vijay Antony, G.V.Prakash, Hiphop Tamizha, and others.

Darbuka was a small time supporting actor who featured in films like Rajathandhiram, Mo, and Thodari. This untitled film will mark his directorial debut and will feature some known young actors alongside new talents. The auditions for actors was on the process for the past few months and now it looks like the team has fixed the star cast of the film. The makers have revealed the short form of the title which is MNMN. The expansion for the title is yet to be known and it does hint that the film will have a 4-word title.

The shooting for MNMN is already underway and the film is produced by Sameer Bharat Ram for his banner, Super Talkies. This film is touted to be a musical drama and is expected to have its theatrical release by the end of this year. The audio rights of MNMN are bagged by Sony Music. On the musical front, Darbuka Siva has Vasanth Ravi's Rocky and Dhanush's ENPT in his upcoming line-up.