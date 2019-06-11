Siddarthsrinivas June 11 2019, 3.01 pm June 11 2019, 3.01 pm

There’s simply no stopping Vijay Sethupathi and his continuous involvements in quality projects that are not to be missed. The actor somehow finds a way to work on so many different films at the same time, proving how good a multi-tasker he is. The latest in the list is Ka Pae Ranasingam, a new film produced by KJR Studios. Directed by Virumandi, an assistant of Airaa’s director Sarjun, the film has Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female lead. This is the fourth time that Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya would be seen as a pair onscreen, following Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum, Rummy and Dharma Durai.

KJR Studios kick-started proceedings with the official launch of the film on Monday morning and followed it up with the announcement of the entire cast and crew by evening. Ghibran has been roped in to compose music for the film, while the lyrics will be penned by Vairamuthu. Director Shanmugam Muthusamy, whose debut film Adangathey is still lying in the cans, has penned the dialogues here. While the cinematography will be taken care of by Sudarshan Srinivasan, Peter Hein is the stunt director with Shivandeeswaran being the editor.

KJR studios is proud and honoured to announce our next Production venture - #KaPaeRanasingam!🎥 Starring Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl & @aishu_dil and directed by P Virumandi, this is indeed a very special project for us! ❤ Details on cast & crew soon! pic.twitter.com/mOeAgTNgzk — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) June 10, 2019

However, recent reports have come by in Kollywood stating that Vijay Sethupathi is only playing an extended guest appearance in the film, and is not the actual protagonist. The main story of the film is said to be centred round Aishwarya Rajesh’s character. We wonder if the team will come up and clarify on this front, as fans would not like to get disappointed later on as it has already happened with films like Rummy and Seethakathi in the past.