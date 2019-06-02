In Com Staff June 02 2019, 6.57 pm June 02 2019, 6.57 pm

School romances had ruled Kollywood a few years ago. Although some sections of the audiences did not approve of this, the influx of such films continued. Some of the notable ones are Panneer Pushpangal way back in the year 1981, directed by Bharathi-Vasu; Aishwarya Dhanush’s 3 and Neethaanae En Pon Vasantham in the recent past to name some. Slowly, things started changing and the industry is now focused on the horror genre. The pattern keeps changing every now and then and now we have scriptwriter Erode Sounder taking up the subject of school romance once again, in Ayya Ullen Ayya.

To talk about Erode Sounder, he has been in the industry for quite a while, having assisted many successful directors like K S Ravikumar. He has also directed a few films. Sounder is known for his writing in hit films like Cheran Pandian, Naattamai, Parambarai and Samuthiram. Now, after a gap he is planning to call the shots once again in a film titled Ayya Ullen Ayya. In villages and Tamil medium schools, the roll call of pupils will always have the response from students as "Ullen Ayya", meaning I am present. Sounder has used this phrase as the title in his film.