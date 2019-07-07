In Com Staff July 07 2019, 12.33 pm July 07 2019, 12.33 pm

Asha Sharath, who is known for her power-packed performances, has been a part of various movies and TV serials in Mollywood. She has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies, most notably alongside Kamal Haasan in Papanasam and Thoonga Vanam and was last seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Bhaagamathie, which had Anushka in the lead. However, she has been very active in Malayalam cinema and her latest release is the mystery drama movie Evidey. The movie has been receiving very good reviews from critics as well as the audiences and is doing well at the theatres. A couple of days earlier, Asha had posted a video on her Facebook page, mentioning that her husband had gone missing and asking people for help. The video also had a request from Asha asking people with information about her husband's whereabouts to contact the Kattappana Police Station. However, the video was posted with a text mentioning that it was a promo video for her upcoming film, Evidey.

This promotional video, however, didn't go too well with some poeple. There were many who thought the video to be real and that Asha Sharath's real husband - Sharath Varrier - had gone missing. After a lot of furore, it became common knowledge that it was indeed just a promotional stunt. However, a lawyer has now reportedly filed a complaint against Asha Sharath and the Evidey makers for posting such a video. Asha Sharath's Facebook page has about 1.5 million followers but this specific video has already crossed a million views and received nearly 7000 comments, most of them being negative. Some of the people even commented that they would not watch the movie.

