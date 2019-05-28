Ex-lovers STR and Hansika Motwani chill on a boat

Lmk May 28 2019, 11.50 am May 28 2019, 11.50 am

In a recent press statement, STR opened up about his personal life and professional life. He clearly stated that his wedding isn’t around the corner, as being speculated by some media corners. It must be noted that his younger brother Kuralarasan got married recently. STR has committed to a film with director Narthan and production house Studio Green, co-starring Gautham Karthik. This is said to be the remake of the Kannada hit Mufti with STR playing a gangster and Gautham as an undercover cop. He has, meanwhile, kept his word and started shooting for his cameo in Hansika’s 50th film - Maha, directed by UR Jameel and produced by Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment.

Pictures of the one-time real-life couple with Jameel are doing the rounds on social media. The trio is spotted on a boat; it looks like they are shooting on an exotic island. Seeing these pictures, there are some comments from fans that STR still carries some excess weight. There were reports that he is going through a rigorous weight loss program; it looks like a work in progress still.

The talented actor also has Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu in his kitty and is in talks for a few other films. In his recent statement, STR said that his casual meetings with some industry folks are being speculated as work-related meetings.

“As an actor, there are certain compelling situations, where I am urged to meet certain producers and filmmakers on a casual note, which need not necessarily be for a project. These meetings are seen as potential projects and the rumour mills start to work overtime to declare these as confirmed projects. These hearsays misguide the trade as well as my fans who get disappointed when the film doesn’t kick off”, said STR.