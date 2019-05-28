  3. Regional
Ex-lovers STR and Hansika Motwani chill on a boat

Regional

Ex-lovers STR and Hansika Motwani chill on a boat

The duo was caught on a boat shooting in an exotic island.

back
Etcetera EntertainmentGautham KarthikHansikaMaanaaduMahaMathiyalaganMuftiNarthanSTRStudio GreenUR JameelVenkat Prabhu
nextWill Sivakarthikeyan bounce back after the disastrous box-office performance of Mr Local?

within