Exciting details about a new concept, High Concept Storyline in Kandathai Padikkathey

Film making is an interesting subject and there are quite a lot of styles in it. The style generally varies as per the geography to cater to the set of audience it is intended for. Hollywood experiments with a lot of such narratives and film making, one such style is High Concept Storyline which has been attempted in many films there, the notable one being Jurassic Park. Now, debutant Jothimurugan in Kollywood would be trying such a pattern in his debut directorial titled as Kandathai Padikkathey, loosely translated as don’t read random things.

Jothimurugan has taken his direction training from filmmakers such as Chimbu Devan and Radha Mohan. About this high concept storyline, the director says, “In Hollywood, the High Concept narrative films are developed entirely upon engaging concepts which are sure blockbusters mindless of the star cast in it. I have tried this in my debut film which will have the right mix of action, horror, murder, and mystery. Within a few minutes of the film’s commencement, it will absolutely hook the audience into the screens. You can never predict the next scene.”

As regards the cast list, the director was quoted as saying, “Adithya is playing the male lead and there are four heroines in the form of Preeti, Suji, Vaishali and Jenny. Ravi Aryan of Vijay’s Tiruppachi fame plays the villain. Veteran Sabita Anand will be seen in an important role. Producer Sathyaram has also been roped in for an important role. I have tried a new style based on the belief that Tamil audiences will embrace experimentation with open arms. I am hoping to release the film soon and I am sure Kandathai Padikkathey will be worth the viewer’s time and money”. We wish the team of Jothimurugan and his Kandathai Padikkathey the best!