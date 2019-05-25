  3. Regional
Kandathai Padikkathey

Regional

Exciting details about a new concept, High Concept Storyline in Kandathai Padikkathey

Jothimurugan has taken his direction training from filmmakers such as Chimbu Devan and Radha Mohan.

back
AdithyaEntertainmentKandathai PadikkatheyregionalTrending In South
nextAnushka Shetty and Madhavan's film with director Hemant Madhurkar goes on floors

within