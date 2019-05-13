EXCLUSIVE: 100’s villain Raj Aiyappan clarifies on rumours of Ajith helping the actor in getting the role

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 10.50 pm May 13 2019, 10.50 pm

When Atharvaa and Hansika’s 100 finally released, fans did not just go gaga over the lead characters but they also noticed Banu Prakash's son Raj Aiyappan giving a stellar performance as a villain in the film. Many recognized his acting chops and applauded how well he acted in the film. He is the son of actor Banuprakash who starred in Amaravathi, Thalaivasal, Adhe Manidhan and other hit films, so many fans think that acting is in his blood. There were a few reports going around that Ajith had a role to play in Raj getting selected for the film.

Now, we exclusively spoke to the actor and he denied all those rumours! He said, “The rumours are not true at all. My father had acquainted Ajith during the shooting of Amaravathi. During a recent conversation, Ajith spoke about my looks to him. I had interned with Suresh Chandra who is the PRO of Ajith. When Sam Anton was looking for someone to play the antagonist’s part, Suresh Chandra suggested my name to him and that is how I landed up the role in 100.” So, there you go! Ajith is known for helping out many co-stars but seems like Raj landed this role all by his own talent!

Raj is currently finishing his education and we are eagerly waiting to know what films he signs next! We surely hope to see him more and more in good upcoming projects! Let’s wait and watch what’s next in store for this actor. Stay tuned..