Exclusive: 2.0, Kaala and more; here's the list of top 10 grossers of 2018 at the Chennai box office

When it comes to the Tamil Nadu box office, there is no transparency in tracking collections as a majority of the theaters don’t have computerised ticketing systems yet. They still sell tickets at rates which aren’t transparent to the Government and the outside world. In Chennai city, however, all the theaters which fall under city limits have computerized ticketing systems thereby enabling collections to be tracked and reported without any room for doubts and confusions.

In the year that just passed by, Chennai saw a new all-time gross topper in the form of 2.0 which overtook Baahubali 2’s level and is still going steady. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 grossers in Chennai city among 2018’s releases. Since Chennai is an urban territory where films of all languages and genres are given good patronage, the year’s Top 10 has an interesting mix of films.

#1 2.0 - 23.84 CR after 32 days in running

#2 Sarkar - 14.85 CR

#3 Kaala - 11.62 CR

#4 Chekka Chivantha Vaanam - 7.84 CR

#5 Avengers Infinity War - 7.25 CR

#6 Thaana Serndha Koottam - 6.29 CR

#7 Padmaavat - 6.07 CR

#8 Imaikkaa Nodigal - 5.78 CR

#9 Irumbuthirai - 5.76 CR

#10 VadaChennai and 96 - 5.59 CR

2.0’s all-time record is expected to stay unrivalled for quite some time. In 2019, we have films of all the big stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith. Petta and Viswasam will start the fireworks in the new year. There has been a correction in ticket pricing after the reduction in GST; we have to see if this price reduction results in increased footfalls.