Exclusive: 25 days and Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila is still rocking the box office

The Nayanthara - Yogi Babu - Saranya Ponvannan starrer Kolamaavu Kokila, directed by Nelson and produced by Lyca, has successfully completed 25 days in theaters across Tamil Nadu. The film released on August 17th to fairly good reviews and a very good opening at the box-office. It even had early morning special shows on its release day due to the hype. The extraordinary chartbuster 'Kalyaana Vayasu' also played a big part in giving the film a great opening.

Though the Telugu dubbed version, Coco Kokila, sank without a trace, the Tamil original can be called a blockbuster success. It has grossed more than 40 cr worldwide with Tamil Nadu alone grossing almost 29 cr. In Chennai city, the film has grossed 5.25 cr in 24 days. The film’s run will largely come to an end on September 12th.

Gone are the days when films crossed 50 days, 75 days and 100 days in many theatres. Nowadays, due to the immense competition every week and the ever-reducing theatrical run of films, the 25-day-mark with a good show count is seen as a fair measure of success for a film. Kolamaavu Kokila definitely belongs in the club of genuine hits this year for Tamil cinema.