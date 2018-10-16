Exclusive: 96 and Ratsasan keep the TN box-office up and running

The Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha starrer 96 continued to woo the audience in its 2nd week as well. After its opening weekend, the film held on strong and emerged as the unanimous top choice of moviegoers across Tamil Nadu.

After 11 days running, 96 has grossed close to 23 cr in the state with the Chennai city gross being 4.21 cr. The film hardly dropped if we compare its 2nd-weekend numbers to its 1st weekend. And in Chennai city, it had better shows and bigger screens in its 2nd week.

Before Vada Chennai and Sandakozhi 2 arrive this week, 96 would have touched the 25 cr gross mark in the state. A classy love story collecting this much just reiterates its acceptance with the audience. 96 continued to perform extraordinary well in Kerala and the USA too.

Last week's other new release Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul, also picked up in a significant way compared to its opening few days. After 10 days in theatres, it has grossed close to 11 cr in Tamil Nadu, with the Chennai city gross being 1.75 cr.

The success of both 96 and Ratsasan prove that the audience is always up for good, non-clichéd content, packaged with the right entertainment elements.