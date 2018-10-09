Exclusive: 96 brings cheers to viewers and traders

The Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha starrer 96 had quite a productive opening at the box-office this past weekend. The film did pretty well not only in Tamil Nadu but overseas as well, especially in the USA and UAE-GCC.

The film grossed close to Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu in its opening 4 days with the Chennai city gross being Rs 1.87 crore. Among all the new releases, it topped the charts comfortably and pushed last week’s winner Chekka Chivantha Vaanam to the second spot. Despite being a classy, mature love story, the film has generated good revenues thanks to its quality and the popularity of the lead stars.

In the USA, 96 was the best South Indian performer, grossing close to 230K $ (1.7 CR) after its extended opening weekend. After Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which has grossed more than 900K $ and Vikram Vedha last year, Vijay Sethupathi is having another good outing in the USA with 96. In its opening 3 days, 96 grossed about 1.7 CR from the UAE-GCC too.

This positive impact of 96 at the box office has further increased the buzz around the planned Telugu remake.