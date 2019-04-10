image
  3. Regional
Exclusive: Aditi Rao Hydari says Mysskin sir likes to show uncomfortable things, Psycho will also fall in his space

Regional

Exclusive: Aditi Rao Hydari says Mysskin sir likes to show uncomfortable things, Psycho will also fall in his space

Aditi Rao Hyadri has signed Psycho with director Mysskin also starring Udhay Stalin and Nithya Menen

back
Aditi Rao HydariMysskinNithya MenenPC SreeramPsychoUdhay Stalin
nextTalented Indhuja joins the cast of Vijay’s next with director Atlee

within