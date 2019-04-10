Exclusive: Aditi Rao Hydari says Mysskin sir likes to show uncomfortable things, Psycho will also fall in his space

Lmk April 10 2019, 2.41 pm April 10 2019, 2.41 pm

After having done two films with ace director Mani Ratnam, the angelic beauty Aditi Rao Hydari signed on for a film with maverick director Mysskin. Titled Psycho, the film also has Udhay Stalin and Nithya Menen in its cast list, and has the services of ace technicians such as Ilayaraja and PC Sreeram. In an extensive recent chat with the pretty woman, we covered a lot of topics with her, starting of course with Psycho.

Aditi says, “Every director has his own style and they’ll mostly stay true to that. Mysskin sir likes the twisted stuff and his sensibility and vision veer towards dark themes. There is a lot of thought involved in his films; he likes to show uncomfortable things. Psycho will also fall in his space. Though it’s a dark film, there is so much aesthetics and ‘art’ in the way a frame is lit and shown on screen. Art is ultimately all about aesthetics.”

Aditi carries on about Mysskin’s working style and how he extracts work from the actors in his film. “Mysskin sir explains in detail about the emotions that he wants from his actors. He is very specific about what he wants; even the minor looks of his actors. At the shooting spot, he will say what he feels; with him, what you see is what you get. I firmly believe that the director is the captain of the ship; good films are made by amazing directors. As actors, we are just lucky that these great directors pick us and let us breathe life into their vision. An actor’s talent blossoms under the tutelage of a good director.”

After having worked with ace cinematographers such as Ravi Varman (Kaatru Veliyidai) and Santosh Sivan (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam), Aditi feels privileged to work with the legendary PC Sreeram in Psycho. “Right from my ad film / modeling days in Mumbai, I’ve worked with some of the best DoPs and directors. I’m literally spoilt by amazing DoPs. When two strong personalities like PC sir and Mysskin sir come together, their experience, perspective, outlook and vision result in a lot of dialogues and ideas being exchanged; even their disagreements bring out something amazing. That’s the basis of art! It’s amazing being around people like that. There’s a lot to observe and learn from their points of view and thoughts.”

For Aditi’s thoughts on working with Dhanush, associating with diverse directors in her films and her innings in Bollywood, stay tuned to the next part of this interview, coming soon.