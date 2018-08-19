Exclusive : After 110 long days, it's finally a wrap for Sandakozhi 2

The entire shooting of Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 was completed successfully on Saturday at Pondicherry. This is a film, also starring Keerthy Suresh and Varu Sarath Kumar​, has been shot for a total of 110 days in places such as Chennai, Madurai, Karaikudi, Dindigul and finally Pondy. The team had been slogging without breaks and have finally reached the finish line. The post-production will now go on full-fledged as the film gears up for the 18th October, 2018, release date.

Keerthy Suresh and Varu Sarath Kumar are the lead heroines, and Rajkiran retains his place from the first part along with Vishal. While Keerthy has played a bubbly, homely part, Varu has essayed a loud, boisterous negative role. Yuvan Shankar Raja scores the music, Praveen KL takes care of the edits and Shakthi handles the cinematography.

Sandakozhi 2 happens to be Vishal's 25th film and marks Lingusamy's return to direction after the forgettable Anjaan with Suriya back in 2014. Sun TV has grabbed the satellite rights of the film in both Tamil and Telugu (titled Pandem Kodi 2) for a fancy rate.

Vishal is red-hot in the market after Irumbu Thirai. Sandakozhi 2 is keenly awaited in TN, AP, and Telangana, and is expected to be a rousing success.