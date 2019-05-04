Exclusive: After Jyothika, it is going to be Hansika for this director's next!

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 1.58 pm May 04 2019, 1.58 pm

Director Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame is busy with the post production works of his current film, Jackpot, the action comedy entertainer starring Jyothika and Revathy in the lead roles. The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and has music scored by Vishal Chandrasekhar of Jil Jung Juk fame. The colourful first look posters were released recently on social media. Meanwhile, we have got some exclusive details on the director's next film. He will be joining hands with Hansika Motwani for his next and we got it confirmed with the director himself.

He stated, "Yes, I'm doing my next with Hansika and it is a horror based film. There is one more lead character and we are looking out for the actors to play that. I will start works on the film once I'm done with Jackpot. The project will start after the release of Jackpot and also once Hansika completes shoot for her 50th film Maha." Hansika and Kalyan have already worked together in Gulaebaghavali and it looks like the duo is all set to return once again.

Hansika's 50th film, Maha, is in the making that is directed by debutante UR Jameel, a former associate of director Lakshman of Bogan and Romeo Juliet fame. Hansika's ex-boyfriend and Actor Silambarasan (STR) will be playing an important role in Maha. Produced by Mathiyazhagan's Etcetra Entertainment, Maha has music composed by Ghibran. Apart from Maha, Hansika will see the release of her next film, 100 (starring Atharvaa) in the coming week on May 9.