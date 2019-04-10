In Com Staff April 10 2019, 5.00 pm April 10 2019, 5.00 pm

All those who follow cinema will be aware that Thala Ajith Kumar’s current film in post-production stage is Ner Konda Paarvai which is directed by H Vinoth Kumar of Sathuranga Vettai and Dheeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame. The film is the official remake of Hindi flick Pink which was a court room drama that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the leads. In Tamil we have Ajith reprising Amitabh’s role and Shraddha Srinath doing Taapsee’s role. An interesting addition in Ner Konda Paarvai is Vidya Balan debuting in Tamil in an important role.

Now that Ner Konda Paarvai has completed its shoot and is in its post-production stage, Ajith fans and industry pundits are anxious as to what his next film is going be? There are various guess works going on in the industry about Ajith’s next, which is going to be his 60th film. Sources close to Ajith’s camp have told us, “Ajith’s 60th film is going to be directed by H Vinoth Kumar once again. This time around it is going to be an original story where Vinoth will direct Ajith”.

Exclusive: Ajith to collaborate with Ner Konda Paarvai director H Vinoth once again

Apparently, Ajith was impressed with Vinoth’s story narration and wanted to work on this script only first but somehow the Pink remake happened. Ajith’s 60th film will also be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor for his Bayview LLP production company. This project is slated to begin its shooting in the second half of 2019 and is expected to hit the marquee by April 2020. Director Venkat Prabhu is also said to be directing Ajith. So it appears now that it might be Ajith’s 61 or later than that. Stay tuned and we would ensure that updates follow!