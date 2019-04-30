  3. Regional
Exclusive: Ajith's Viswasam to be remade in Kannada after the box office failure of the dubbed version

Regional

Exclusive: Ajith's Viswasam to be remade in Kannada after the box office failure of the dubbed version

The film's production house, Sathya Jyothi Films has decided to remake the film Viswasam in Kannada and make it bigger this time.

back
ajith viswasamDhanushDurai SenthilkumarEthir NeechalJagamallaKodiMervinOmprakashSathya Jyothi FilmsTrending In SouthViswasamVivegamVivek
nextDid Sarkar’s release delay Suriya’s NGK? Producer SR Prabhu has answers!

within