Exclusive: Ajith's Viswasam to be remade in Kannada after the box office failure of the dubbed version

Thala Ajith's Viswasam is one of the biggest blockbusters of this year that marked the actor's fourth-time collaboration with director Siva. During the announcement of Viswasam, the fans were disappointed to know that Ajith will team up with Siva as their previous venture, Vivegam, was a big flop. However, things turned upside down after the release and fans started to celebrate the film and director Siva. More than the fans, Viswasam grabbed the attention of the family audience with kids and parents majorly turning up to the theatres.

The film was dubbed in Kannada as Jagamalla and was released by Horizon Studio. However, Jagamalla's box office numbers weren't satisfying and the film didn't fare well. It failed to gain the buzz, maybe due to the lack of promotions. As a result, the film's production house, Sathya Jyothi Films has decided to remake the film in Kannada and make it bigger this time. Yes. Our sources close to the production side say, "Sathya Jyothi Films are very keen to remake the film in Kannada as the dubbed version didn't do well as expected. They are in talks with few leading superstars to reprise Ajith's role. The talks might get finalized within the next few days and we can expect an official announcement by then."

Sathya Jyothi Films is currently bankrolling Dhanush's untitled next film with director Durai Senthilkumar of Ethir Neechal and Kodi fame. This yet to be titled film has music by Vivek - Mervin and cinematography by Omprakash.