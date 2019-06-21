Siddarthsrinivas June 21 2019, 5.40 pm June 21 2019, 5.40 pm

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh was supposed to hit the screens on Friday, but has been pushed due to a financial muddle that the makers have found themselves in. The film has been hovering over this confusion and tug of war at the court for the past few days, but that hasn’t stopped its heroine Anjali from vigorously promoting the film. Anjali came down from the shoot of her next film Silence in the USA to participate in the promotional run of Sindhubaadh, as she plays the female lead in the film and hopes that it would be a solid outing in her career. The actress pairs up with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time in her career after Iraivi, and spoke highly about the actor in an exclusive chat with in.com.

“Of course, this is more of a fun-filled role. In Iraivi, both our characters were very serious and moody. In Sindhubaadh, there are a lot more variations. The film begins on a lighter vein, shifts to pure romance and then gets onto action mode. In recent times, Vijay Sethupathi has been a serious, performance-oriented actor. But in Sindhubaadh, he gets back to his jolly, mischievous form. Over the years, he has matured so well as an actor, and his whole style of acting has changed. He uses so many little variations which are actually very tough to catch up with, we have to be alert at all times or he will take over. Sindhubaadh is wholly about the emotions between our characters Thiru and Venba, we believe we have done it correctly and it has turned out to be one of the important films in both our careers,” said the actress.

Anjali will soon be moving back to the USA for the shoot of her investigative thriller Silence, in which she shares the screen space with Madhavan, Anushka, Shalini Pandey and many others. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!