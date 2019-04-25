Exclusive: Arjun and Vijay Antony's Kolaigaaran release details are here!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 9.43 pm April 25 2019, 9.43 pm

Andrew Louis Vasanth’s first directorial was the feel-good breezy Leelai released in the year 2012. After seven years, the director makes his second film Kolaigaaran produced by Pradeep for Diya Movies. BOFTA Dhananjayan had bought the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of this film which features Vijay Antony, Arjun Sarja, and Ashima Narwal in lead roles while Nasser and Seetha play crucial supporting roles. Simon K King who had scored music for Bharath’s Aindhu Aindhu Aindhu and Sibiraj's Sathya is tuning in the music for this film too which will have Mukesh handling the lens and Vivek Harshan the editing department.

While the film is complete and heavy promotions are going on, there are no specific updates on the release of the movie. However, our sources close to the team have divulged important information about the same. They say, “Kolaigaaran would hit the screens on May 24. The team is elated with the response to the recently released trailer. The release date will be officially announced very soon.” This is almost one month away which gives the team the best leeway to plan and execute their promotions. Already BOFTA Dhananjayan is leaving no stone unturned with his innovative promotional techniques with a contest to find the name of the killer and reward the winner suitably.

The trailer released has also caught the attention of the audiences who seem to be impressed with the same. The film has been extensively shot in and around Chennai and the makers have still not revealed anything about the characters of Vijay Antony or Arjun. Who is the protagonist or the antagonist is still not disclosed. Vijay Antony needs a hit at this stage in his career as he has been having continuous flops with his recent releases. On the other hand, Arjun’s Irumbu Thirai is a phenomenal success. Now we need to wait for a month to know about the fate of Kolaigaaran.