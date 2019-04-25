Exclusive: Arjun and Vijay Antony's Kolaigaaran release details are here!

  3. Regional
Exclusive: Arjun and Vijay Antony starrer Kolaigaaran release details are here!

Andrew Louis Vasanth makes his second film Kolaigaaran produced by Pradeep for Diya Movies.

