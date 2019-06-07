In Com Staff June 07 2019, 5.46 pm June 07 2019, 5.46 pm

Arun Vijay is currently juggling with two films namely Boxer, directed by debutante Vivek and director Karthick Naren's action thriller Mafia. Karthik Naren made a pretty impressive debut with his film Dhuruvangal 16, which went on to become one of the most critically-acclaimed and hit crime thrillers of that year. Now, let us talk about his upcoming film Mafia. Our sources have revealed to us that recently the team of the film had held a photo shoot with Arun Vijay and apparently they have locked in on a look for the actor in this film!

Talking to us our source revealed, “The team of Mafia had a photo shoot recently, on the 3rd of June at a private studio with Arun Vijay. The look for him in the film has been finalized and it is said to be very stylish. The makers are planning to release the first look poster and the title of the film officially, very soon.” The pre-production work for this film has already begun and the shooting is expected to commence later next month. Mafia will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions and it is being said that Nivetha Pethuraj has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Prasanna will play the antagonist's role in this project, which is touted to be a crime thriller. Sources further informed us that Karthick has plans to wrap up this project within a period of just two months. Guess, we can expect the film to release by end of this year itself.

Meanwhile, Arun Vijay is currently working on Agni Siragugal with Vijay Antony and Boxer with Ritika Singh. He recently wrapped up shoot for the multilingual Saaho. He is said to have undergone extensive training for his role in Boxer and fans definitely cannot wait to see him on-screen again!