In Com Staff April 18 2019, 5.12 pm April 18 2019, 5.12 pm

It looks like after years of hard work Arun Vijay is finally getting his due! Despite being a very talented actor and putting in his best efforts as well as choosing some really good scripts, success had been eluding Arun Vijay for quite a while now. However, his career got a major fillip when he played the baddie Victor in director Gautham Vasudev Menon's Yennai Arindhaal with Thala Ajith in the lead. Since then, he has been consistently meeting with box office success and his most recent venture Thadam is testimony to that. Prior to Thadam, he had another blockbuster hit in director Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam! Now we have some interesting news on Arun Vijay's Thadam!

One of our sources close to the Sun Network says, "The satellite rights for Arun Vijay's Thadam has been bagged by Sun TV for a whopping amount! Arun Vijay has become a bankable actor and as the movie has had a very good run at the theatres, we are sure that it will be well received by TV audiences also!" Following Thadam's success, there are reports that the movie will be remade in Hindi as well. The makers of Kabir Singh (the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy) are said to be bankrolling the Bollywood version of Thadam.

Exclusive: Arun Vijay's Thadam satellite rights bagged by Sun TV!

Thadam, starring Arun Vijay and Smruthi Venkat, Tanya Hope and Vidya Pradeep in the lead, was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. This crime thriller movie had Arun Vijay playing dual roles and was well received by the audiences. Produced by Redhan - The Cinema People and distributed by Screen Scene Entertainment, Thadam has music by Arun Raj with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by NB Srikanth. Meanwhile, Arun Vijay has his hands full with projects including Agni Siragugal with director Naveen, Saaho alongside Prabhas, Boxer and his long awaited Vaa Deal. There are also reports that Arun Vijay's project with director Gautham Menon, which was to be his 25th project originally, is soon to be revived! Things are looking good for this handsome hunk and we wish him all the very best for a wonderful career ahead!