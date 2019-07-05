In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.55 pm July 05 2019, 5.55 pm

We had reported just a couple of days back that Pa Ranjith is all set to start work on his next Tamil film. Our sources had informed us that the film would be a multi-starrer and that he was keen on roping in Karthi or Arya for one of the leads. They had also informed us that Sathyaraj would be seen as the other lead in this film. Now we have some more exclusive updates for you regarding this project! Our sources close to the development have informed us that the filmmaker has roped in Arya, finally! Because Arya was his second choice, we are guessing Karthi could not give him dates.

According to our sources, “Arya has been locked as one of the leads for Pa Ranjith's next Tamil film. It is a multi-starrer boxing based script with three heroes. Sathyaraj is playing another lead.” It was earlier being said that Rana Daggubati, too, would be seen in this film but he denied being a part of it. Reportedly, the scripting and pre-production are going on and the project will go on floors in 2020. Reports also state that the film will be shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. What will be interesting to see is who else gets locked in for the other lead roles. However, one thing is for sure that the film will be huge, simply because of the stellar cast. More information will be out soon.