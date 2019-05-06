  3. Regional
Exclusive: Arya's Magamuni is planned for a July 2019 release

Exclusive: Arya's Magamuni is planned for a July 2019 release

The post-production work of the film is happening at a rapid pace and the team is planning to release it in July 2019.

