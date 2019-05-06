Exclusive: Arya's Magamuni is planned for a July 2019 release

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 8.34 pm May 06 2019, 8.34 pm

Arya recently wrapped the shooting of his film, Magamuni, directed by Shanthakumar of Mouna Guru fame. The film is produced by K.E.Gnanavel Raja under his Studio Green banner. With music by Thaman and editing by Sabu Joseph, the film has Mahima Nambiar and Indhuja playing the female leads. The star cast also consists of Kaali Venkat, Jayaprakash and Aruldoss. Our close sources state that Arya plays dual roles in this film and one of those is said to have a political angle associated with it.

"Arya will be seen in two different characters and it would be interesting to watch it on the big screen. The post-production works are happening at a rapid pace and the team is planning to release the film in July 2019. If things go as per plan, they will release the film by July." Apart from Magamuni, Arya has Teddy with director Shakti Soundar Rajan of Miruthan fame, and Minnal Veeran with director ARK Saravan of Maragadha Naanayam fame. Both the films are bankrolled by Studio Green. Arya is also in talks to play one of the leads in director Bala's untitled next, co-starring Atharvaa and Bindhu Madhavi.

Arya's Santhana Thevan in Ameer's direction has been put on hold for quite some time and the status of that project is yet to be known. Besides these projects, Arya is awaiting the release of Kaappaan, that has Suriya in the lead role. This stylish action entertainer, directed by K.V.Anand, has Arya playing an important character, that is said to have grey shades to it. Happening days ahead for Arya indeed!