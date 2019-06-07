In Com Staff June 07 2019, 11.54 pm June 07 2019, 11.54 pm

It was earlier announced that Arya had been signed up to play the lead for a project to be financed by KE Gnanavelraja's Studio Green banner. Later, it was revealed that this project would be helmed by director Shakti Soundar Rajan, who has earlier directed movies like Naanayam, Naaigal Jaakirathai, the first ever Zombie movie in Tamil - Miruthan and India's first ever space film Tik Tik Tik. This upcoming project was titled Teddy and it was announced that it would be a one-of-its-kind movie on a high budget. Arya's real-life wife Sayyeshaa had been roped in as the female lead. Now, we have an exciting update on the movie's shoot progress!

It has been revealed to us that the shoot of Teddy has begun in Azerbaijan, in Europe. When the movie was announced itself, it came to light that Teddy would be shot in Chennai and exotic locations across Europe. Talking about this, a source close to the unit says, "We have begun the shoot in Azerbaijan, in Europe. The first schedule will happen for 15 days!" The film's pooja happened towards the end of May and this will be the first movie together post marriage, for Arya and Sayyeshaa. The couple first met on the sets of their movie Ghajinikanth and have also worked together in Suriya's Kaappaan, which is slated to hit the screens in August. Arya and Sayyeshaa got married in a grand ceremony in March.