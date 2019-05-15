Exclusive: Ashok Selvan's next movie to be for Kenanya Films!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 11.57 pm May 15 2019, 11.57 pm

The charming and talented Ashok Selvan has been in movies from 2012 and was noted for his performances in Soodhu Kavvum and Pizza II: Villa. However, his big break came through the 2014 movie Thegidi, where his acting skills came to the fore. He was last seen in the highly acclaimed multi-lingual Sila Nerangalil, which was released by Netflix in 2018. Ashok has a number of movies in hand, in various stages of production. It was recently announced that he had been signed on for a role in the Malayalam magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, with Mohanlal in the lead. This came as a piece of great news for all of Ashok Selvan's fans. Now, we have another exciting news for them!

Ashok Selvan has signed up to work in a new movie for Kenanya Films, the banner behind movies like Thirudan Police, Oru Naal Koothu, Bruce Lee and Ulkutthu. Talking about this, our source close to the production house states, "We received an interesting script from a new, young director by the name of Swathi. It was very promising and when we decided to bankroll it, Ashok Selvan was our first choice to play the lead. He also heard the script and is interested to be a part of it!" Some reports also suggest that the lady lead for this upcoming project would be a newcomer.

Adding to the information, our source also revealed that this new project has been titled Senorita. Shooting for Senorita is expected to begin from the middle of June. The unit is currently scouting for locations in Pune, where the team is expected to start their first schedule and can some important sequences. Ashok Selvan currently has Oxygen, Red Rum, Jack and Nenjamellam Kadhal, in hand. He was also recently in the news for reportedly dating the beautiful young singer Pragathi Guruprasad but she has categorically denied any such relationship and stated that they are just very good friends.