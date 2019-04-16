image
  3. Regional
Exclusive: Thalapathy 63 story plagiarism controversy: Assistant director KP Selvah opens up!

Regional

Exclusive: Assistant director KP Selvah opens up on Thalapathy plagiarism controversy

KP Selvah, has now come out with claims that the story for Thalapathy 63 is originally his and he has supporting evidence for the same.

back
AR MurugadossDream Warrior PicturesKP SelvahSarkarThalapathy 63Thalapathy VijayTrending In SouthY Not Studios
nextQuickies 16th April 2019: Bharat poster, Rajni's Double Role, India's Most Wanted, and more...

within