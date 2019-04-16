Exclusive: Assistant director KP Selvah opens up on Thalapathy plagiarism controversy

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 8.21 pm April 16 2019, 8.21 pm

There is an unprecedented level of buzz surrounding the Thalapathy 63 project, right from the time it was announced. Though all this while, the buzz was for positive reasons, the movie has now hit the headlines for not the right ones. KP Selvah, who has earlier worked as an assistant director in a couple of movies, has now come out with claims that the story for Thalapathy 63 is originally his and he has supporting evidence for the same. He has already approached the Writer's Council and following this, has even registered a case in court. The hearing for this issue has been set for the 23rd of this month. We got in touch with KP Selvah and got to know further details about this issue.

Talking about this story plagiarism issue, KP Selvah says, "These issues have been going on from November last year (2018), itself. I met with the Thalapathy 63 manager Ashwin and he was talking as if they would be doing me a favour. I have concrete evidence of how my script reached their hands and through whom. During that meeting itself I told them that as I had evidence, I would deal with this issue legally. However, I was warned that if I pursued such a path it would only end up being detrimental to my career and also conveyed a lot of other stuff indirectly. I was ready to face all consequences and told them so! It was after this only that I decided to face this issue legally." When enquired about the evidence, he also adds, "The timeline of me completing my script and then the date I made a soft copy of it and all our mutual people who have a copy of that. I am totally open to sharing all the details, however I would like to hold on to these details till the 23rd, when our issue is scheduled to be brought up in Court. It would be better if I reveal the details after that. I also feel that after 23rd would be the right time for me to open up to the world about my side of this story! My issue and the Sarkar controversy happened at the same time and that actually worked to my disadvantage. I could have brought this issue out in the open then itself but Sarkar overshadowed everything and even if I had spoken about this people would not have even believed me."

Earlier, there was a similar issue for Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar and director AR Murugadoss then came out with a "Thanks Card" at the beginning of the movie, to credit the original writer. When asked what KP Selvah was looking for, if this story indeed turns out to be his, he says, "My only demand to the Thalapathy 63 team then, was to acknowledge that this story was mine. I had actually pitched this story for a big production house and we had even completed the first, second and third drafts of the project and it was about to take off when I came to know about the issue and my project got dropped. When I spoke to the Thalapathy 63 team, they bluntly told me that when their project took off, no other production house would take up my project. I had pitched my script to Y Not Studios and Dream Warrior Pictures and they were also interested in going ahead with it. I had actually zeroed in on a production house and worked on this project for over 1 and a half years. Now all my work has gone in vain." We have more information on this issue and it shall all be brought out to you soon! Stay tuned!