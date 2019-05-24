Exclusive: Athulya Ravi roped in for SA Chandrasekhar's upcoming film Jai

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 5.30 pm May 24 2019, 5.30 pm

SA Chandrasekhar is not just known as Thalapathy Vijay’s father but he has also directed quite a few notable films such as Sattam Oru Iruttarai, Naan Sigappu Manidhan, Sukran, and others to name a few. His latest directorial was Touring Talkies in the year 2015 in which he also acted as the lead. Some time ago, he had announced that he would be directing his son 'Vijay lookalike actor Jai' for a project to be produced by him. Aishwarya Dutta was roped in to play the lead lady in this movie. Now, there is one more addition in the form of Athulya Ravi who has come on board to play the other female lead.

Our sources close to the film unit shed light about the other heroine in this project. “Athulya Ravi who was seen in Kaadhal Kann Kattudhae and Yemali has been signed in to play the second female lead for Jai in the film directed by SA Chandrasekhar”. The film was expected to go on floors last month but it could not. SAC in the recent past has acted in films such as Dhanush’s Kodi and also Naiyapudai. Chandrasekhar is known to shine both in front and at the back of the camera.

On the other hand, Jai is a busy actor with a long line up of projects. He is awaiting buddy Venkat Prabhu’s Party and is also a part of Breaking News directed by Andrew Pandian. His latest release was the Malayalam film Madhura Raja where Mammootty played the hero. Neeya 2 where Jai is the lead along with Rai Laxmi, Catherine Tresa, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar hit the screens today. This film is the sequel of Kamal – Sripriya film of the same name that was released decades ago. With SAC project also in hand, Jai has a promising year to look forward to.