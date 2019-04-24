Exclusive: Balaji Mohan's next project with Y Not Studios to be a multi-starrer with 4 or 5 top heroes!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 10.37 pm April 24 2019, 10.37 pm

We had earlier posted news that director Balaji Mohan will next be working on a project with the Y Not Studios banner. He is currently working as a creative producer for the same production house on a project with comedian Yogi Babu in the lead. Following this, he is to direct a project for this banner - which will mark the third collaboration between the production house and this young director. We now have some exciting updates on this new venture, regarding the movie's cast.

A source close to the production house states, "Director Balaji Mohan's directorial for Y Not Studios will be a multi-starrer. This project will bring together four or five top heroes from the South!" Now, that does sound interesting! Balaji Mohan's very first directorial venture - Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, which was bankrolled by Y Not Studios, had Siddharth and Amala Paul in the lead while his second movie Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, again for the same banner, had Dulquer Salmaan debuting in Tamil cinema. The director has since worked with Dhanush in Maari and Maari 2, with the latter marking Tovino Thomas's debut in Kollywood.

Having given debuts to a couple of stars as well as having worked with a number of young stars, it is definitely possible that Balaji Mohan can bring together four or five lead actors to come together for his next. This talented filmmaker is also credited for being one of the very first feature film directors to venture into the web-series arena with his As I'm Suffering From Kadhal. He has also worked as an actor in a number of movies, including the ones he himself has directed. Stay tuned for further updates on this project...