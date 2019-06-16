In Com Staff June 16 2019, 8.00 pm June 16 2019, 8.00 pm

Thala Ajith is currently awaiting the release of his massively anticipated film titled Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is a Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit movie Pink and the makers released the trailer of the film recently. Needless to say, the hype is huge for this film but fans are also excited to know more about his next which is being called Thala 60. It is already known that Thala 60 might also be directed by Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Now, Boney has also confirmed the same to us exclusively! The producer confirmed that his next is with Ajith and Vinoth!

Talking to us exclusively Boney revealed, “My next film is with Ajith and Vinoth, the same director and same actor. That is going to be an original film. It would be a thriller; an adventurous film with a lot of action, and good content.” This untitled film is scheduled to release on April 10th, 2020. More details regarding the rest of the cast and crew will be updated in the coming days. Talking to a leading media Boney had also mentioned that he would love to cast Ajith in a Hindi action film. So chances are that Thala 60 might be a multilingual film! Reportedly, Thala 60 will be shot across multiple continents in locations such as South Africa, Budapest, and the Middle East.