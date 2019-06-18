In Com Staff June 18 2019, 9.34 pm June 18 2019, 9.34 pm

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Ajith’s much-anticipated film titled Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit movie Pink. The makers released the trailer a few days ago and it sent fans into a frenzy. Ajith’s performance in the trailer has been heavily appreciated and since then the film has been a huge talking point. Recently, there were rumours that the film's business and distribution rights have not yet been sold. Reports also stated that the film’s trade business is not going well because it is more of a content-based film and not a commercial one. However, when we asked the official spokesperson of Bayview Projects LLP, these reports were completely ruled out.

The official spokesperson of Bayview Projects LLP told us, "We do not know who began spreading such rumours. This looks like a joke to us completely.” Well, we hope this dissolves all the rumours out there and furthermore does not affect the film's word-of-mouth in any way. The spokesperson also told us exclusively, “The business deals for Nerkonda Paarvai are already signed for all the areas for a whopping price. We will be officially announcing the distribution related details within the next few days. Ajith's last release Viswasam was a huge blockbuster and how could this rumour pop up. We hope people don't believe in these rumours. When a movie with such a strong message, that too having an icon like Ajith playing the lead, the reception for this film will definitely be positive in all aspects."