Exclusive: Boomerang girl Indhuja turns a tomboy football player for Vijay’s next with Atlee!

April 11 2019

There have been a lot of updates coming out about Thalapathy 63, which has been holding sway over all of Kollywood fans right from the day it was announced. The star cast of this movie has been growing every single day and one of the most recent additions is the Meyaadha Maan and Mercury girl Indhuja. The team recently announced that she had been roped in. While the roles played by many of the cast members is being speculated, we have an exciting confirmed news about pretty Indhuja's role in this movie...

We had revealed on Wednesday that Thalapathy Vijay is playing the role of a women's football team's coach. Following this, we enquired about Indhuja's role in the movie and we came to know quite a few interesting details about it! Our source says, "Indhuja will have a completely new makeover in this movie. She will be sporting a boyish haircut and will play a tomboyish character. More importantly, she might be playing the role of the Tamil Nadu women's football team's captain!" This sure does up the ante and adds more credence to the theory that Vijay is indeed playing the coach of a women's football team!

Thalapathy 63, directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment, stars Nayanthara as the female lead and has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing! The ensemble cast includes Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Kathir, Reba Monica John and a number of other top stars! The unit canned a lengthy first schedule before Vijay took a short vacation and returned to shoot for the second schedule which is now happening at full tilt! The art department is currently constructing a massive football stadium set in which a chunky portion of this second schedule is expected to be shot! Stay tuned for further exciting updates...