image
  3. Regional
Exclusive: Boomerang girl Indhuja turns a tomboy football player for Vijay’s next with Atlee!

Regional

Exclusive: Boomerang girl Indhuja turns a tomboy football player for Vijay’s next with Atlee!

Thalapathy Vijay is playing the role of a women's football team's coach

back
AGS EntertainmentAnandarajAR RahmanAtleeDaniel BalajiGK VishnuIndhujaJackie ShroffKathirkollywoodnayantharaReba Monica JohnRubenThalapathy 63Thalapathy 63 movieTrending In SouthVijayVijay 63VivekhYogi Babu
nextPrabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

within