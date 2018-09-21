Exclusive Box office Report: Sivakarthikeyan's Seemaraja worldwide box-office status check

Though Seemaraja hasn't soared as high as expected, it has still put up respectable numbers at the box-office thanks to its opening. Sivakarthikeyan's star power is the only reason why the film would hang on in theaters for some more days despite disastrous reviews.

The total worldwide gross of Seemaraja crossed the 40 cr mark after the opening 4 days thanks to a sizable contribution from Tamil Nadu (close to 27 cr). Collections dropped in a big way on Monday with the rural belts of Tamil Nadu holding on better compared to cities like Chennai and Coimbatore. Seemaraja would eventually cross the 50 cr gross mark worldwide thanks mainly to the push from Tamil Nadu.

Seemaraja has been rejected in markets like Kerala and Karnataka. The film opened very well in Karnataka while it was a complete non-starter in Kerala. Among the overseas markets, Seemaraja failed in the US while UAE and GCC have contributed good numbers. Malaysia and Singapore, which are Siva strongholds, have been average.

Sivakarthikeyan is meanwhile lining up his future films quickly. A film each with Rajesh, Ravikumar, and Mithran are in his kitty currently.