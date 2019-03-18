Exclusive: Captain Marvel and Thadam continue flourishing at the Chennai box office in this dry phase

At the Chennai box office, it was another weekend dominated by Captain Marvel. Though the film has dropped after a phenomenal opening 3 days, it still has a very good show count due to lack of strong opposition. The film can now be called a Hit, and has grossed 3.36 crore (from all its versions) in Chennai after 10 days in running. The new Tamil release Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum (IRIR) followed in the second place, grossing 48 lakhs in its opening 3 days. The film didn’t have much growth, grossing 15 lakhs, 16 lakhs, and 17 lakhs respectively in its opening 3 days in Chennai. With largely mixed word of mouth, IRIR doesn’t have much of a future at the box office.

Blockbuster Thadam followed in the third spot, and the film has crossed the 3 crore mark in the city. After 17 days, the Chennai gross of Thadam is 3.17 crore, and the film may push its way towards the 4 crore mark looking at the way it’s been charming the audiences ever since its release. The new Bollywood hit Badla follows in the 4th spot, grossing 52 lakhs after 10 days. With talks of a Tamil remake doing the rounds, local interest surrounding Badla is definitely on the rise.

The other new Tamil releases apart from IRIR, such as Aghavan (9 lakhs), July Kaatril (8 lakhs) and Nedunalvaadai (3 lakhs) haven’t collected anything of note in their opening 3 days; the latter two carry pretty good reviews in fact. Boomerang has flopped and grossed 88 lakhs in Chennai after 10 days in running.

Until the arrival of Airaa on 28th and Super Deluxe on 29th March, it’ll be pretty dry at the box office!